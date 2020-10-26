Investors Purchase High Volume of Momo Call Options (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 29,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 10,081 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Get Momo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,409. Momo has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.