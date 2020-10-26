Investors Purchase Large Volume of Arch Capital Group Call Options (NYSE:AWH)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,480% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

In other news, Director David Schreiber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:AWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSE AWH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,456. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06.

Arch Capital Group (NYSE:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

