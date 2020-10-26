Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Market Cap Achieves $15.30 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000991 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00089488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00236594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00034947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.01338954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00132905 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

