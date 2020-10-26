InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.94% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

