IoTeX Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $71.23 million and $4.65 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

