IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0531 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $44.98 million and $2.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,247,409 coins and its circulating supply is 847,068,822 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

