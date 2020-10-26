iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $98.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Colliers Secur. lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iRobot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 14.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iRobot by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iRobot by 32.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.