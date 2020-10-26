iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.