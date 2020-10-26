iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 362,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,026,506. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

