iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.59. 10,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.