iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Cut by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.3% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after buying an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,937,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.87 on Monday, reaching $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,711. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.55 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.