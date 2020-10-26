iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 40,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $60.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

