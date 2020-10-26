iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,094 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,224,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,720 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 1,569,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,768,000 after acquiring an additional 462,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,782,000 after acquiring an additional 180,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 734,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.69. 6,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.12 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

