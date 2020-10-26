iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lowered by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.69. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,702. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.