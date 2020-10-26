iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

