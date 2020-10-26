Jefferies Financial Group Trims International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Target Price to $26.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

INSW opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. International Seaways had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $139.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,602,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2,941.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 788,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 261,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,452,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

