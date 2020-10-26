JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.00

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $89.06, with a volume of 25128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

