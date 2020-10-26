Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.56.

JCI opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

