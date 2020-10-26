Jonathan Leskewich Buys 50,000 Shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Stock

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) Senior Officer Jonathan Leskewich acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,640.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.17. 265,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,528. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million and a P/E ratio of -14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. Grande West Transportation Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V) (CVE:BUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grande West Transportation Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grande West Transportation Group Inc (BUS.V)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

