JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $69.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magna International by 687.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 31,623 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth $2,599,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Magna International by 4.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

