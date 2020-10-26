JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

