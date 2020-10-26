JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.00. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

