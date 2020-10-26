JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $80.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $187.80 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.44.

TSLA stock opened at $420.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,621 shares of company stock worth $73,140,239. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

