Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHHY opened at $8.05 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

