Juniper Networks (JNPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.38-0.48 EPS and its Q3 guidance at ~$0.38-0.48 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

