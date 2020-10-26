JUST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.12 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $60.53 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01352143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133858 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

