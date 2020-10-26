Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Kamada worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $776,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $276,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kamada alerts:

KMDA traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.28. Kamada Ltd. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMDA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.