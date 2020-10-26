Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.26. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 24,200 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Karnalyte Resources from C$1.96 to C$2.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

