Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several research firms have commented on K. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 540,834 shares of company stock worth $36,144,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 82.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

