Kering’s (PPRUY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.72. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

