KeyCorp Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $400.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $326.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.50.

POOL opened at $361.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $371.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.59, for a total transaction of $6,251,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,638.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,793 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,327. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,538,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Pool by 146.5% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

