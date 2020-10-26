KickCoin (KICK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $590.35 or 0.04476199 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00289211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029901 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

