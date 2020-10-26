Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

KIGRY opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

