Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $19,259.49 and approximately $263.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00269611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00009305 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00007668 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

