Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $158,172.38 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,682 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $158,172.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $149,925.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $141,150.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.60 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 540.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.