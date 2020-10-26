KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.20.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

