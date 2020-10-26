Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,277. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

