Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 796,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $264,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

