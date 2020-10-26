Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $465.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.67.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $353.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

