Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 24.40%.

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $103.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

LARK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $46,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

