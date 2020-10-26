Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.52.

NYSE LVS opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 1.48. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

