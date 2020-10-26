Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 17,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

