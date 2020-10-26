Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $387.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

