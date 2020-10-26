Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.40.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $152.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 97,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

