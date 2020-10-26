Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $327,495.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $327,495.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00009457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00435343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

