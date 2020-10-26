Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $53.00 at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.