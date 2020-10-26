Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.34.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $26,525.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,727 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 330.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

