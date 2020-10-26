Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Linamar from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58. Linamar has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $38.67.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.