Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Linde by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Linde by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.85. 9,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

