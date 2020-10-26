Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Sells 66,250 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 66,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07), for a total transaction of £814,875 ($1,064,639.40).

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.72) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.21 million and a P/E ratio of 53.56. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,285.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,235.46.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and multi-asset portfolios. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets of the world. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

